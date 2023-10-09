Western Advocate
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Photos

Meet the adorable babies born in Bathurst in October, 2023

Updated October 10 2023 - 10:35am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MEET the babies born in Bathurst during October, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.