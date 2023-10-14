Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Lowes Bathurst welcomed the Tickford team ahead of Bathurst 1000

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated October 15 2023 - 10:18am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THEY'VE got your workwear, hi vis and Hawaiian shirts needs sorted, but over Race Week Lowes Bathurst had even more to offer customers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.