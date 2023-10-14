THEY'VE got your workwear, hi vis and Hawaiian shirts needs sorted, but over Race Week Lowes Bathurst had even more to offer customers.
The clothing franchise hosted a meet and greet with Supercar champions Cam Waters, James Moffat, Declan Fraser and Tyler Everingham on Wednesday, October 4.
The drivers visited the store ahead of the 2023 Bathurst 1000, eager to meet their devoted fans.
Not only did V8 enthusiasts get to meet their idols, but they were able to get merchandise singed and photos with the four drivers.
There were 300 free posters given away to those who turned up. A memento to remember the 60th year of the Bathurst 1000.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the meet and greet and captured some of the smiling faces excited to meet the drivers.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.