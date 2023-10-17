By: The Bowling Shark
What a week the Majellan has had with great turnouts for the social games and also the final for the Men's Singles for 2023. With the smell of burning rubber in the air this is how the week rolled:
Rink one: John Mackey, Glen Carter and Danny Rochfort missed the start against Peter Martin, Trevor Kellogg and Mick Sewell. From the start to the finish Team Sewell was in charge and took the lead all the way to the end winning 20-16.
Rink three: Terry Clark, Gary Café and John Hobson were also slow of the mark against Anton King, Greg Hallett and Dennis Harvey. Team Hobson started to get things together only for Team Harvey to fight back. Team Hobson lucky to get the win 20-16.
Rink four - Men's Single FINAL: Noel Witney and Trevor Sharpham had all the eyes from the club on them over their 29 end match. Both players were fighting for the lead and the scores were locked on the 7th (4-all) and again on the 15th (11-all). Trevor opened up a gap by the 20th and went onto with the 2023 title and also win the Men's Singles two years in a row, Congratulations Trevor.
Rink five: Jeff Adams, Shaun (The Demolition Man) Elphick and Darryl Shurmer gave an absolute lesson to the opposition of Ron McGarry, Steve Finnerty and Hugh Brennan. Team Shurmer was out to a 25-6 lead by the 12th , and it didn't get much better for Team Brennan going down in the end 30-13.
Rink six: Greg Cross, Tim Pickstone and Mick McDonald were 8 all after 8 ends of play against Andrew Moffatt, Josh Roberson and Dave Josh. Team McDonald kicked it into another gear and opened the gap to 20-9 by the 14th and went on to win the match 28-15.
Rink seven: Tom King, Max Elms and Mick (It's my Birthday) Foxall never saw the lead against Graham Scott, Russ McPherson and Allan Clark. Team Foxall tried everything to keep the celebrations going for them but in the end, Team Clark was too good winning the match 23-19.
Rink two: Graham Scott (swing bowler), John Bosson and Brian Hope were up 12-3 by the 10th against Graham Scott, Ian Warren and Russ MacPherson. Things went the way of Team Hope for the remainder of the match to win 21-11.
Rink three: Bryce Peard, John Mackey and Peter Drew had the winning feeling against Alby Williams, Glen Carter and Greg Hallett. Team Drew showed no mercy to the opposition even with a seven point end on the 19th to win easily 36-12.
Rink four: Terry Clark, Dick Graham and Allan Clark were in a slump from the start to the finish against Bill Mackey, Ted (the Birthday Boy) Parker and Kevin Miller. Team Clark could not take a break or get the points on the board to get them out of the shame file going down 24-7.
Rink five: Tony Smith, Kevin Dwyer and Paul Galvin took on the undefeated skip and his team of Darryl Howard, Jake Shurmer and Shaun Elphick. Team Galvin thought they had it in the bag being 20-5 up but Team Elphick fought back to be 20-18 down by the 15th . Team Galvin taking the win 29-21.
Rink six: Peter Mathis, Mick Burke and Tim Pickstone were 2 all after 2 ends of play against Ron McGarry, Dave Robson and Mick Foxall. Team Pickstone tried everything but still fell short and went down 26-13.
Rink seven: Terry Chifley, Peter Hope and Darryl Shurmer were behind the eight ball against Paul Jenkins, Jim Clark and Max Elms. Team Shurmer fought back but Team Elms controlled the match to win 29-20.
This wraps up another great week at the Majellan, good luck to all the players this weekend playing the State Championships, do us proud. So, until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
Game No. 1: Rink 16.
After the 11th end, Skip. Ian Shaw, Paul Rapley and Scott Bennett, who began extremely well, led 15 shots to 6 shots over Skip. Alan Clark, Phillip Murray and Robert Keady, Team Shaw then by scoring 9 shots to 7 shots were successful 24 shots to 13 shots over Team Clark, after the 20th end.
Game No. 2: Rink 17.
By scoring One shot on the 12th end, Skip.Norm.Hayes, Denius Oxley and John McDonagh were leading 17 shots to 5 shots against Skip. Jack Smith, Kevin and Margaret Miller, who scored a great 6 shots on the 13th end to be down 11 shots to 17 shots. Team Hayes by scoring 6 shots to 7 shots won this game 23 shots to 18 shots over Team Smith after the 21st end.
Game No. 3: Rink 18.
This game may have been " The Match of the Day " although it was played in 4 quarters. Skip. Ray Noonan, Kathy Evans and John Martin led 9 shots to 6 shots after the 7th end over Skip. John Archer, Ken Fulton and Annette McPherson, who then led 15 shots to 9 shots after the 13th end. Team Noonan won the next 5 ends to lead 21 shots to 15 shots. But,Team Archer finished the best scoring 7 shots to be victorious 22 shots to 21 shots over Team Noonan, after the 21st end.
Game No. 4: Rink 19.
The Match room Selectors appeared to have drawn a very even game for the Bowlers in this game. But, Skip. Robert Bourke, Joe Young and Annette Meyers, " Showing their Class " played great team bowls to lead 11 shots to 2 shots after the 10th end. They then led 13 shots to 9 shots after the 12th end over Skip. Alby Homer, Peter Drew and Trevor Kellock. Team Bourke bowling with complete control of the game, won 8 consecutive ends to lead 28 shots to 9 shots, finally winning 28 shots to 10 shots over Team Homer after the 21st end.
Game No.5: Rink 20.
Another interesting game, where our relatively new Bowlers were drawn to play a couple of well seasoned old Bowlers. By beginning well, Skip. Daniel Prasad and James Nau were leading 7 shots to 4 shots after the 7th end, over Skip. Garry Hotham and Jim Grives, who just led 11 shots to 9 shots after the 11th end. Garry and Jim then scored 11 shots to one shot to lead 22 shots to 10 shots after the 16th end. Both teams scored 6 shots with the " Old Bowlers " Garry and Jim defeating " The New Bowlers". Daniel and James 28 shots to 16 shots after the 21st end.
A very strong cool wind greeted our 24 Bowlers, who played 2 games of Social Pairs and 2 games of Social Triples.
Before our games commenced our Bowlers bid farewell to one of our very most popular Bowlers, Alby Homer, who is moving to Nyngan on family's business. Also, John Fulton celebrating his Birthday on Saturday.
Game No. 1: Rink.16.
After the 4th end, Skip. Robert Bourke, Chris Stafford and Anthony Morrissey were level at 4 shots all with Skip. Alby Homer, John Archer and Garry Hotham, who then took control of the game, as they led 16 shots to 5 shots after the10th end over Team Bourke. Then, Team Homer won the next 7 consecutive ends to lead 30 shots to 5 shots after the 17th end over Team Bourke. The final score being 31 shots to 7 shots after the 20th end. Giving Alby a Magnificent Victory on his " Farewell Game at the City ".
Game No. 2: Rink. 17.
By scoring One shot on the 9th end, Skip. Jack Smith, John McDonagh and Barry McPherson were just down 6 shots to 8 shots to Skip. Brian Burke, Phillip Murray and Bruce Rich. Then, Team Burke scored 11 shots to 7 shots to be leading 19 shots to 13 shots after the 17th end. They then scored 8 shots to be successful 27 shots to 13 shots against Team Smith after the 21st end.
Game No. 3: Rink 18.
Combining brilliantly, Skip. Neville Townsend and Louise Hall really took control of the game from the start, as they won 14 of the 16 ends played and they led 21 shots to 6 shots over Skip. Ian Shaw and Annette McPherson, who staged a great comeback as they scored 12 magnificent shots, but still went down 18 shots to 23 shots after the 21st end, to our wonderful Father and Daughter combination, Neville and Louise.
Game No. 4: Rink 19.
After the 2nd end, Skip. Denis Oxley and Jim Grives lead 5 shots to Nil over Skip. Ray Nonnan and John Fulton, who won the next 7 consecutive ends to lead 10 shots to 5 shots after the 9th end. Denis and Jim scored a great 6 shots and one shot on the 11th end, to lead 12 shots to 10 shots. Ray and John then scored 13 shots to 7 shots to win a great game of Lawn Bowls 23 shots to 19 shots against Denis and Jim after the 21st end. Congratulations to John on his Birthday and during the game he bowled magnificently., showing why he was once the Best lead in our great Club.
Game No. 5: Rink 20.
This game was possibly " The Match of the Day ", as the scores were level on 4 occasions, the 5th, 11th, 13th, and 17th ends and Skip. Michael Hall and Joe Young scored all the equaling shots. On the 11th end, Michael and Joe scored 3 shots to level the scores at 12 shots all with Skip. Norm Hayes and Ian Schofield, who led 17 shots to 15 after the 16th end. Again, Michael and Joe 2 shots to level the scores at 17 shots all after the 17th end. But by scoring 4 shots to 2 shots, Norm. and Ian were victorious 21 shots to 19 shots over Michael and Joe, after the 21st end.
