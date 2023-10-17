Another interesting game, where our relatively new Bowlers were drawn to play a couple of well seasoned old Bowlers. By beginning well, Skip. Daniel Prasad and James Nau were leading 7 shots to 4 shots after the 7th end, over Skip. Garry Hotham and Jim Grives, who just led 11 shots to 9 shots after the 11th end. Garry and Jim then scored 11 shots to one shot to lead 22 shots to 10 shots after the 16th end. Both teams scored 6 shots with the " Old Bowlers " Garry and Jim defeating " The New Bowlers". Daniel and James 28 shots to 16 shots after the 21st end.

