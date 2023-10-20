A LATE withdrawal has paved the way for Bathurst talent Jakiya Whitfeld to be called-up into the Jillaroos squad.
Whitfeld comes into Brad Donald's squad after Brisbane Broncos' Julia Robinson withdrew from the squad due to personal reasons.
She will now wait and see if she makes her Australian women's rugby league debut against New Zealand in the Pacific Championship on Saturday, October 28, in Melbourne.
Both nations have already played each other during the competition, with Australia coming out victorious 16-10 back on October 14.
Whitfeld's selection comes after the 22-year-old ran in four tries at the Australian Prime Minister's XIII match in Papua New Guinea last month.
She has also represented Australia in rugby sevens, being a part of the successful Australian team that won the 2021-22 World Rugby Women's Sevens Series.
Whitfeld was in the NRLW Team of the Year at wing, however, she was originally left out of the Jillaroos squad, a somewhat surprising decision.
