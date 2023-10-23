With the referendum lost, what is your solution to the inequality?

THE wealthy and powerful people funding the No campaign have completed a marketing triumph - to portray an olive branch of recognition and enshrined consultation as an attempt for power and means of division.
The tangible beauty of light, nature, clean water and fresh air in our area is interconnected with the political rights of belonging and agency.
How can we truly enjoy what we have when at the same time we maintain barriers to others enjoying the same?
I fear for the consequences of exclusion and of the majority being unwilling to come to terms with our history; for example, that many can continue to believe that Aboriginal people have benefited from colonisation.
To the 72 per cent of Calare voters who voted No in the referendum (Guardian poll-tracker by electorate), what is your solution to the inequality?
Just saying, "Aboriginal people should ..." hasn't worked.
To the First Nations people in our area who wanted constitutional recognition and a permanent consultative body, I can only guess at your sadness, frustration and heartache.
