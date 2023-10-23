Western Advocate
With the referendum lost, what is your solution to the inequality? | Letter

By James Meares
October 23 2023 - 2:00pm
With the referendum lost, what is your solution to the inequality?
THE wealthy and powerful people funding the No campaign have completed a marketing triumph - to portray an olive branch of recognition and enshrined consultation as an attempt for power and means of division.

