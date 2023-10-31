Monday, October, October 23 saw the first round of touch football stir up the turf at Bathurst's Learmonth Park.
The round opened with junior teams facing off in what was, for some, their first exposure to the game.
Team coaches and referees helped the younger ones to understand the game from basic skills to the rules of play. The kids picked it up quickly and tries were scored left and right.
The Western Advocate was there to capture all the action on and off the field. Check out the gallery above for all the action.
More photos from the day can be found HERE.
