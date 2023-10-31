Western Advocate
Junior players hit the field in Bathurst for the first round of touch football.

Updated November 1 2023 - 10:52am, first published 10:51am
Monday, October, October 23 saw the first round of touch football stir up the turf at Bathurst's Learmonth Park.

