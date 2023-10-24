Western Advocate
Our Calare MP didn't deserve this criticism from an outsider | Letter

By Rob Quinn
October 24 2023 - 4:30pm
Calare MP Andrew Gee (left) and (right) federal Nationals leader David Littleproud, who announced last year that his party did not support a constitutionally enshrined Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
THE federal leader of the Nationals conservative party from Queensland recently made a visit to Bathurst and took time to criticise the referendum stance of the current independent Member for Calare.

