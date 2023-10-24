THE federal leader of the Nationals conservative party from Queensland recently made a visit to Bathurst and took time to criticise the referendum stance of the current independent Member for Calare.
I was disappointed that our present member was forced to face these words from an outsider.
The recent Voice vote was about giving a "fair go" to the first people of our great southern land.
After all, our First Nations brothers and sisters have been shot at and shunned for over 200 years.
It's time to change.
