Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Yuki the koala was found at Blake Moon's doorstep near Rockley

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated November 3 2023 - 11:57am, first published November 2 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE MORNING of October 19 started like any other for Blake Moon and his partner - they woke up, they took their dogs outside, and welcomed the day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.