Western Advocate
Home/News/Council

Bathurst council launches search for old ambulance station tenant

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
October 30 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AFTER sitting empty for more than four years, a landmark city centre site could soon be brought back to life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.