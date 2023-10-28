Hundreds of the best touch footballers will be coming to Dubbo in early November when the city hosts the National Indigenous Touch Football Knockout.
Touch Football Australia will bring the event to Dubbo for the second consecutive year on November 4 with Bob Dowling and John McGrath Ovals both set to host action.
Approximately 500 people will come to Dubbo for the event which will feature mixed teams in the opens, under 16s and under 12s.
With the influx of players, the standard of play will be high as well according to Touch Football Australia's Laura Pruscino.
"We've got a few players coming who have played in our Indigenous All Stars teams, some of who have represented us at our NTL event in Coffs Harbour," she said.
"We are going to have a lot of talent on show which is going to be nice."
The three divisions will run all day and there is hope over the next two years more grades will be added.
A NSW Touch superstar, Thompson was one of the headline players at the event and helped take down Newcastle in the final which Castlereagh won 6-4.
The end of 2023 is set to be a massive time for the sport around NSW and Pruscino it has impacted their numbers.
"Our numbers are slightly down from last year which isn't great, I think it's a touch-full time of year," she said.
"It's a very busy time of year, lots is happening so I'm not sure if that's the reason why but it is a difficult time of year attracting teams.
"We've had good success with a lot of local teams."
The event also plays a crucial role in promoting health messages and encourages physical activity for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Nominations are still open and it is free to spectate.
