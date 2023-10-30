IT WAS a match that offered so much and it was Panorama Platypi that delivered the goods, in an incredible all-round performance.
The Bathurst-based club welcomed ladder leaders Wiradjuri Goannas to Jack Arrow Oval for the round five clash of the 2023 Western Women's Rugby League.
After trailing 10-6 within the first twenty minutes, Platypi would ultimately bounce back to take an 18-10 lead at the break, before racing away to win 36-18.
Every part of the Platypi machine played its part, with the strength of the forward pack winning the battle up the middle and the backs clocking up the metres, while the halves helping create it all.
Sarah Colman was one of the standouts, as per usual, helping herself to a personal haul of 16 points, with a try and six conversions to her.
The halfback was thrilled to have won the crucial match, which puts the Platypi in the box seat to take out the minor premiership.
"We knew coming into this game it was going to be a really tough game," she said.
"Obviously they [Goannas] hadn't lost, so it was a massive with for us.
"Kev [Grimshaw, coach] told us before the game we had to go out there and win it not just for us but the whole club, to make sure we get that home semi."
Colman was one of six different try scorers for the Platypi, with Sophie Tilburg, Xanthe Booth, Tiana Anderson, Bek Giffin and Carly Abbott all crashing over to score four pointers as well.
While Platypi will go into next Sunday's match with Lachlan as overwhelming favourites, there'll be considerable pressure on the Bathurst club to perform in the final round of the regular season.
A win will all but guarantee the minor premiership, with the Platypi having the bye in the seventh and final round.
A loss can open the way for Orange Vipers or Wiradjuri Goannas to snatch top spot in those final two weeks.
"There's definitely a little bit of pressure going into next week but I think there was a lot of pressure against Dubbo today," she said.
"If we can beat such a quality team like Dubbo, I think we're looking good heading into the final few rounds."
Giffin, who's try came five minutes into the second half, said it was good to go over for a four pointer.
"I was just in the right spot at the right time," she said.
"It was good to get a try down good to get a win against the Dubbo girls.
"It's a bit of a grudge match against them, being a grand final rematch, so it was really good to get a win."
