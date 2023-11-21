WITH their fishing rods at the ready, people headed down to the Macquarie River on Sunday, November 5 in the hopes of reeling in something huge.
It was the day of the 2023 Carp Blitz, which aims to remove as many pest fish from the waterways as possible.
A total of 124 carp were caught, weighing a combined 195 kilograms.
Redfin were also in the sights of the anglers, who caught 10 altogether. They weighted a total of 2kg.
There were a range of prizes up for grabs, including for the people who caught the heaviest fish.
Adrian Constable won the senior category after reeling in a carp weighing 6.84kg, while Georgina Baillie won the junior category for her 4.21kg catch.
The money raised from the Carp Blitz goes towards restocking the river with native fish.
