Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst's Izaak Scott wins Central West Tennis Champion of Champions

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 8 2023 - 9:10am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST youngster Izaak Scott is set to take his talents to the state level, after dominating his Central West opponents on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.