Western Advocate
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Court

David Garry Christian convicted in Bathurst Local Court

By Court Reporter
Updated November 20 2023 - 11:43am, first published 11:30am
A MAN who keyed someone's car before spitting in their face has been given his final warning by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis, at a court appearance on November 1, 2023.

