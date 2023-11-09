A second greyhound racing track in the Central West is something Dubbo club president Shayne Stiff believes the region needs.
Stiff's view comes after the announcement Orange would be getting a brand-new multi-million dollar track.
Locked in a battle with Bathurst for the facility, Orange will likely now have a "Centre of Excellence" which includes plans for a a restaurant, public sports fields, onsite function centre, vet clinic, rehoming facilities, pet shop, and offices.
Currently, Dubbo's Dawson Park is the only functioning track in Western NSW but Stiff is welcoming the new site which is estimated to be completed in 2025.
"It's great for the industry to get another track," he said.
"That part of it is great, especially if it is going to be a nice horseshoe track. It will be really good for the industry and the Central West."
The lack of a track in the Central West has meant Dubbo has been able to host regular mid-week meetings as well as their weekly Saturday night races, some of which have begun attracting massive crowds.
However, with a new track just two hours down the road set to come into play soon, Stiff believes Dubbo will still have a lot of high-quality meetings going forward.
"It shouldn't take any meetings away from us due to the track being a horseshoe whereas we are a circle," he said.
"Racing in the Central West is probably one of the hubs in NSW. There are plenty of dogs out here and it's becoming a regional sport more and more."
"Any young people who want to get into the sport can't over the mountain, it's a million dollars for a house let alone 20 acres.
"It gives young people a chance if they want to get into the industry to do so."
The new Orange track will be built off Bathurst Road and it will be more than two decades since greyhounds raced in the colour city when the facility is built.
"We'll have another track within two hours, it's about three-and-a-half (hours) to Gunnedah or four (hours) to Temora," Stiff said.
