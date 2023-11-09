Even without a Bathurst track, our karters have nearby options

RE: Go-karts or greyhounds? There's only room for one, mayor says (November 3).
With all that has transpired in recent times over a kart track in Bathurst, we are now at a point where we don't have room for a kart track and a dog track.
A possible solution may be to leave Lithgow and Orange to enjoy their very competitive kart tracks and for we here in Bathurst to abandon plans for a local track as there appears to be no real commitment anyway.
We are being told by our council that we have been overspending, so this would fit well for that cause.
For our friends in the kart world, they would be looking at a 45-minute trip east or west for competition, but at least they would have some certainty about involvement in their sport.
Just a thought.
