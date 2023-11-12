All six Group 11 clubs are in favour of the new-look Peter McDonald Premiership for 2024 and beyond.
At their annual general meeting (AGM) on November 12 at Dubbo RSL Club, all Group 11 clubs were happy with the 14-round home and away competition.
While the first draft draw is still months away from being sent to clubs, Group 11 president Bob Walsh said it's full steam ahead for the moment.
"We haven't got a draw out yet, Group 10 were meeting on the same day as us," he said.
"They've got some concerns down there, all of our clubs have committed to four teams. Nyngan may struggle in the under 18s but at this stage, they are pretty confident they will be alright.
"With the crossover, there wasn't much of a debate about playing all the Group 10 clubs. I think it's going to be good for the competition.
"It's going to be hard for some clubs with the travel but that's the way it goes."
Clubs will also need to field four sides to stay in the Peter McDonald Premiership competition and failure to do so would see them removed.
At Group 10's AGM, discussions were being held about the futures of Cowra and Blayney, with both clubs departing the competition after failing to field four teams.
Once again, all Group 11 clubs confirmed their intentions to have four sides, with Wellington the only club not to do so in 2023.
Nyngan had discussed that they may struggle to find players for under 18s in 2024 but said there was no real concern as of yet.
The competition will start in April 2024 and run until the first weeks of September.
The finals series will work the same as the current NRL top eight system and the grand final location will be decided as has been in the past, the highest-placed team in the final will host.
The new-look draw was agreed upon and would also be relevant in the other three grades.
