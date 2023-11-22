Western Advocate
Court

Straight to jail: threats to kill see woman put behind bars

By Amy Rees
November 22 2023 - 2:30pm
THREATENING to kill someone and burn their house down has seen a woman jailed for two years, with a non-parole period of one-year three months.

