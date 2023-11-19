A MAN has been given what a magistrate said is 'his final chance' by the courts, after punching two holes in a door and smashing a window.
Jack Reid, of Goulburn Lane, Crookwell, appeared in Bathurst Local Court on November 8, for intentionally or recklessly damaging property.
Reid, who was on a Community Corrections Order at the time, was having an argument with a person at a Kelso residence on October 16, 2023, who barricaded themselves in a bedroom.
According to court documents, Reid became frustrated when he wasn't able to get into the room, so he punched two holes in the door.
He then went outside to the bedroom window and hit it with the palm of his hand, smashing it and causing glass to shatter into the room.
Police were contacted, and attended the scene where Reid was arrested.
On November 8, 2023, Reid appeared in Bathurst Local Court where he pleaded guilty to the charge.
Reid's solicitor told the court he was willing to pay to repair the damage, and that he didn't mean to break the window.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis told the court it appears Reid doesn't know how to control his emotions when things go bad, and that he is on his final chance with the court.
"This is your make or break, if you act like this again it will be full-time imprisonment," Magistrate Ellis said.
Reid was sentenced to an 18-month Intensive Corrections Order to be supervised in Bathurst, and 250 hours of community service.
Reid is to also abstain from drugs and alcohol.
