RECORD numbers are set to hit up Mount Panorama later this month for the eighth edition of Challenge Bathurst.
A motor sport magnet that attracts a mixture of professional and enthusiast drivers alike, Challenge Bathurst will run for eight days between November 23-30.
And for the first time ever, there'll be over 1000 drivers converging on Mount Panorama for the record-breaking event.
Challenge Bathurst organiser Greg Evans said that because the event is so popular, drivers are by invitation only, to ensure loyal competitors have the first right of refusal for a place in the event.
"After extending invitations from early July, Challenge entries reached capacity in six weeks and while we've had 51 withdrawals since, 'reserves' have happily filled nearly all of those places," he said.
"We're grateful for the enthusiasm of competitors and officials, confirming when it comes to motor sport, there's nothing like Bathurst."
The four-day Challenge Bathurst main event, featuring Supersprint and Regularity has nine groups featuring 490 racing cars of all shapes and speeds.
The Supersprint on November 23-24, expecting a full field of 160 entrants, provides valuable practice time with six 25-minute sessions where sprint competitors will all target the fastest time in their respective groups across the two days.
A minor revision to the first two days of the 2023 schedule opened places for 55 new Regularity competitors to challenge the Mount, before another 275 Regularity competitors pack out the precinct on November 25-26.
The Regularity format requires consistency with competitors nominating a lap time and trying to clock that time for every lap during six 20-minute sessions.
The second four days (November 27-30) will see 550 non-professional drivers getting behind the wheel to experience the track.
Fastrack Experiences returns for the 13th year to give the public an opportunity to drive one of their 30 V8 Holden or Mustang racing cars on the Mount.
This annual two-day 'bucket list' event on November 27-28 was also sold out prior to the Bathurst 1000.
To wrap up the event on November 29-30, Driving Solutions have 50 experienced track car owners who will put their performance marques to the test, having organised a Bathurst track day for the Bullrush Rally, as the highlight of its Sydney to Melbourne run.
This unique event features 50 of the best road registered exotic European Supercars in Australia.
Bathurst Regional Council mayor Jess Jennings is welcoming the resurgence in motor sport activity in Bathurst.
"We understand the huge economic contribution and are actively supporting these big motor sport events that draw tens of thousands of visitors to our region," he said.
"It's of great benefit for our business owners and events like Challenge attract many first-time participants giving them a taste of the town, and we know they will enjoy it and we'll see them come back.
"Additionally, we've made all eight days free for spectators, so you can walk straight across the footbridge for a family-friendly and affordable way to see some of the best cars in Australia on the best track."
The dates for the 2024 Challenge Bathurst have been confirmed as November 21-28.
