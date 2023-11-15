Western Advocate
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst under 13s indoor hockey girls team wins gold at Hockey NSW Indoor State Championships

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 16 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'LL be a weekend that Bathurst's under 13s indoor hockey girls team will never forget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.