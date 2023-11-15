IT'LL be a weekend that Bathurst's under 13s indoor hockey girls team will never forget.
Made up of returning players and some that had never played indoor hockey before, the under 13s girls won gold at the Hockey NSW Indoor Under 13s State Championships at Orange.
On Friday and Saturday, Bathurst won all four of its pool stage matches, scoring 18 goals and conceding just four.
In the semi-final, Bathurst defeated Parkes 2-1, earning a spot in the division two decider against Northern Sydney and Beaches.
The match finished 1-all, which meant the title was shared between both Bathurst and Northern Sydney and Beaches.
Bathurst under 13s manager Robyn Wray said it was a "phenomenal" result for the team.
"It was really awesome for the girls to have that experience and three of the girls had never played indoor before," she said.
"It's pretty cool for them to come away with a gold medal."
Playing in division two, Bathurst defeated Northern Sydney Beaches 3-1 in its opening match of the competition on Friday morning, before getting up 4-2 against New England later that day.
Bathurst continued its solid form with a 3-1 win over Goulburn, before thumping hosts Orange 8-0 in the fourth and final pool stage game.
Wray said the girls had to be on their game, especially those who hadn't played indoor hockey before.
"You have to be fully concentrated the entire game," she said.
"It's a very quick game. I explain it as a bit of a pinball machine. It takes a lot of technique and concentration on where that ball is going.
"It was very intense and the fact that the girls worked so hard as a team and get that win is phenomenal."
Bathurst also sent an under 13s boys team, which competed in division three.
After a tough run of matches - Bathurst lost its first four matches - the boys managed to claim to wins on the final day of the competition, a 4-2 and 5-3 win over Lithgow and Orange respectively.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.