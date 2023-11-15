A NEIL Diamond-approved tribute act is set to rock the Central West on Saturday night.
Internationally renowned Peter Byrne will bring his award-winning production Forever Diamond to the Bathurst International Memorial Centre.
Come and hear all the great hits such as - Sweet Caroline, Song Sung Blue, I am I Said, Cherry Cherry, Beautiful Noise, Cracklin Rosie, Crunchy Cranola Suite, Holly Holy, Solitary Man and more.
Peter Byrne's capacity to recreate Neil Diamond to a standard which impressed Diamond's pianist on his last Australian tour says it all. Tom Hensley gave Peter a resounding nod of approval after seeing his Diamond tribute.
Irishman Byrne's singing voice is eerie in its likeness to the megastar and providing the impetus for Byrne's performance is a relentless pursuit to raise his Diamond act to a level that the man himself would endorse.
The Diamond Forever show has been recognised as the very best tribute to Neil Diamond, which rarely has an empty seat and has audiences coming back for more.
With all his songs, they sing along, clap and show all the emotions that are found in every tune.
Adrian Revere in The Mercury said: "It remains to be seen if Byrne, once reaches perfection strives to out-do his idol, however, the day I see a better Diamond, will be the day the man himself appears on stage."
Tickets remain on sale for Byrne's show, which can be purchased from his website.
Saturday's show is expected to commence at 8pm.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.