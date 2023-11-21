A MAN found to be hiding "a bit of pot" in his pants has been convicted and fined in Bathurst Local Court.
Daryl Leonard, of Thomas Brosnan Way, Orange, pleaded guilty to a charge of possess prohibited drug on November, 15, 2023, and was fined $250.
On September 29, 2023, police were patrolling the Bathurst area when they stopped the vehicle Leonard was driving near the Durham and George streets intersection.
According to court documents, police scanned Leonard's electronic driver's licence and asked the 35-year old what he was doing. Leonard said he had been cleaning a friend's house who was recently sent to jail.
The court heard that police advised him he was going to be searched.
Leonard got out of the car and police conducted the search, where they heard a plastic rustling noise coming from the area around his underpants.
When police asked Leonard if there was anything down his pants, he said, "Yeah chief, a bit of pot."
According to court documents, police asked Leonard to remove what was in his pants and he pulled out a small resealable sandwich bag containing green vegetable matter and handed it to police.
Upon a further search, no other items of interest were found.
Leonard faced Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis in Bathurst Local Court on November 15, 2023, where he was convicted and fined for the 6.38 grams of cannabis leaf found in his possession.
