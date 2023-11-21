Western Advocate
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Do you know an outstanding woman? We want to hear about her | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
November 21 2023 - 3:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole encourages locals to nominate an outstanding woman. Picture supplied
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole encourages locals to nominate an outstanding woman. Picture supplied

WE have some great women in our local electorate who deserve to be recognised for their contribution to the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.