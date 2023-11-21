WE have some great women in our local electorate who deserve to be recognised for their contribution to the community.
Currently, there are two awards open for nomination.
The Hidden Treasures Roll recognises the important volunteer roles women play within NSW regional, rural and remote communities.
Since 2010, there have been 1116 female volunteers placed on the Hidden Treasures honour roll for their contribution to their communities.
This is a fantastic way to acknowledge and thank female volunteers giving their time and energy to better their community.
The 2024 Local Woman of the Year is open for nominations now.
This award focuses on a special individual living in the Bathurst electorate who has made a significant contribution to the local community.
The winner of this award is invited to the NSW Women of the Year Awards Ceremony and are included on the honour roll, printed annually.
If know of a local women that deserves to be recognised and celebrated for their contributions please contact the Bathurst electorate office on 6332 1300 or email bathurst@parliament.nsw.gov.au.
