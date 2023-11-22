Singh is enjoying his cricket again, ahead of Country Championships

AFTER four seasons playing down in the Sydney Premier Cricket with Western Suburbs, Tanvir Singh returned to Bathurst for the 2022-23.
He wanted to get back to enjoying his cricket and it took a bit of time, but he's certainly achieved just that.
Singh is set to don the Western Zone colours later this week, when the Country Championships roll into Orange later this week.
Singh, a Lithgow native who played juniors with St Pat's Old Boys, linked up with Rugby Union for 2022-23, where he had a fairly quiet season with both bat and ball.
But he's been back to his best, especially in the representative seen.
Back on Sunday, November 5, when Bathurst hosted a double-header of T20 action in the inaugural Tremain-Copeland Cup, Singh put Western selectors on notice.
Representing the Central West Wranglers against Western Plains Outlaws, Singh hit an unbeaten 49, the best score for his team in the opening game.
He then followed that up with a quick-fire 62 runs off 30 balls in the second game, but the Wranglers ultimately lost both games.
It was these performances that Singh credits for his selection.
"I had a couple of good performances that week," he said.
"I got 60-odd on Friday [in the Bonnor Cup against Orange City], it was washed out Saturday, but then I got a couple of good scores on the Sunday.
"It's just good to finally enjoy a bit of cricket and finally score some runs.
"It was definitely a goal of mine to play Country Champs this year."
Singh said he's thrilled to have made the Western team, after some disappointing years in Sydney.
"It was a bit disappointing going to Sydney and doing as well as I could have," he said.
"Coming back, I'm obviously do it now with Rugby.
"Hopefully in the rep team I can do something. Obviously I know my role will be in the lower order, finish the game off sort of role.
"Hopefully I can just chip in here or there and hit a couple of boundaries."
Singh is in the side alongside Bathurst representative teammates Bailey Brien and Ben Parsons, two players he would've played some junior cricket with during his days with St Pat's Old Boys.
"I think they both deserve their spots in the team," he said.
"Bailey has been absolutely killing it all year with club cricket. Every time he bats, he's guaranteed a 50.
"Benny Parsons I think was a lock from the start. When you play first grade cricket in Sydney and do well, I think he was going to be an obvious choice."
Western Zone will open its NSW Country Championships campaign against Southern Districts on Friday, November 24, at Orange's Wade Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.