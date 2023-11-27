Did we see you at Learmonth Park for Monday's junior touch footy?

Junior touch football in Bathurst kicked off for another week on Monday afternoon.
Learmonth Park lit up with all the noise and action of teams stirring up the dirt.
This week the Western Advocate caught up with the Whippets who currently lead the under 14's women's comp.
They took on the Justice League and won, to remain undefeated after 5 rounds.
In the boys comp, the Ubers were having a ball as usual with an energetic approach to a tough match up against That Guy (one of a handful of Stannies' teams in the comp).
It was a valiant effort by the Ubers who shared plenty of laughs with the opposition throughout the game.
Moments from those games, as well as others across the afternoon can be found in the gallery compiled above.
