Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Did we see you at Learmonth Park for Monday's junior touch footy?

Updated November 28 2023 - 11:44am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Junior touch football in Bathurst kicked off for another week on Monday afternoon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help