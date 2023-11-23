Twist and shake: The Central West registered an earthquake this morning

The ground was shaking in Molong on Friday morning, but you would have been forgiven if you didn't feel it.
An earthquake measuring 2.5 in magnitude reached the surface in at 4:57am according to Geoscience Australia.
According to seismologists (earthquake experts), most won't feel an earthquake under 3.5 magnitude.
The 'quake started at 5:57pm about 10 kilometres under the surface.
This isn't the first earthquake Molong has had this year with a similar event happening on January, 9, 2023 with a magnitude of 2.6.
The last recorded earthquake in Orange took place on August 10 this year, reaching 2.9 on the Richter scale.
Vibrations of this level are often likened to the passing of a truck and it's unlikely to have caused any real damage in the region.
Although relatively small on the scale of things, the energy released from tremors around that 2.5 magnitude are equivalent to an explosion involving upwards of 600kg of TNT.
Did you feel the earth shake this morning? We want to know! Let us know in the poll below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.