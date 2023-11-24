Western Advocate
Man sent to hospital with wounds after alleged afternoon stabbing

By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated November 24 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 6:26pm
A MAN has been taken to hospital suffering from wounds to his jaw following reports of an alleged stabbing in Bathurst late Friday afternoon.

