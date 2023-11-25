Body found in grisly discovery after house blaze

Emergency services have found the body of a man believed to have been trapped in a house fire.
NSW Rural Fire Brigade and NSW Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a house fire at Woodstock around 2.20am on Saturday morning.
The blaze, on Alison Drive, was extinguished.
An inspection of the property located the body of a man. The man is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 60s.
Officers from Chifley Police District established a crime scene that will be examined by specialist police.
As investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident continue, anyone with information about the matter is urged to contact Cowra Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 000 3333.
