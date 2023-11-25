'The footy down here is scarier': Platypi's grand final MVP praises comp

PANORAMA Platypi's star recruit Cheynoah Amone showed what she was capable of in Saturday's Western Women's Rugby League opens grand final success as she was named player of the match.
The NRLW-contracted player had an integral role in Saturday's 38-16 grand final victory at home against the Orange Vipers, amassing many vital hit ups through the centre of the park and setting up several tries.
But if you thought that coming back to her home region's competition would be a drastic step back for Amone when compared to the NRLW you'd be surprised.
In fact, Amone couldn't sing high enough praises for the WWRL competition following the Platypi's premiership three-peat on Saturday.
"I actually reckon the footy down here is scarier than up there," she said.
"Down here you run to run over people, whereas up there you're running to get a quick play the ball.
"The level here is still unreal. You've got Jacky [Lyden], who's played for the Philippines and is killing it against these younger players, then there's Lilly Baker who has come from NSW. It can be really scary here."
It was an exciting challenge for Amone, who was going up against her old home city club in the big game, but she said the support from her Panorama teammates helped make grand final day a magic experience.
"The girls played fabulous. It was great out there today," she said.
"The culture is just unreal in games like this. Playing against my home town is a hard thing to do but it's all love on the field.
"With travelling to Sydney all the time - and I live in Bathurst now - the only reason I didn't play with the Vipers was because of the travel. I asked [coach] Kev [Grimshaw] if I was able to play, and that if I was going to play then my sister has to play.
"He was over the moon. We slotted straight into the team as if we'd been here for 10 years."
Panorama hit back from a 12-10 half-time deficit with a dominant second half clinic of offensive action.
Fullback Tiana Anderson came away with a hat-trick while skipper Sarah Colman was named player of the season following another strong performance for her side.
Vipers co-captain Ella Barrett said it was a shame to not capitalise on the half-time advantage.
"We just needed to be a little tidier in the middle with our defence but other than that we did really well, and kept up our intensity throughout the game," she said.
"I thought we had some really good phases and I'm pretty proud of our efforts to get to where we did.
"It was such a great all-round club effort too. We had three other teams playing in the GFs today, which is an awesome effort from the club."
An early penalty goal for the Vipers' Rebecca Prestwidge in Saturday's decider was quickly cancelled out by tries to Panorama's Carly Abbott and Demi Chapman for a 10-2 lead.
There was some bruising and desperate defence being played by both sides early in the piece, and a heavily collision between Panorama's Sophie Tilburg and Vipers' Lilly Baker saw both players sidelined, with the former unable to return to the field.
The Vipers were able to punish the hosts for errors near their own try line, as tries for Kiara Sullivan and Prestwidge put the visitors back in front at the break.
Sarah Morley had Panorama back in front with a try down the left wing just three minutes into the new half but each side struggled to capitalise on their chances for the next 10 minutes.
Orange's Megan Sandry and Panorama's Amone each produced massive runs downfield but their teammates coughed up possession on both occasions.
It would be a quick double to Anderson in the space of three minutes that would ultimately break the Vipers' spirit.
Hooker Xanthe Booth then sealed the deal eight minutes out from full-time with her dive across the try line next to the uprights to make it 32-12.
Baker showed off her skills as her individual brilliance earned Vipers a late try, but Anderson had the last say when she completed her hat-trick inside the last minute of the game.
PANORAMA PLATYPI 38 (Tiana Anderson 3, Carly Abbott, Demi Chapman, Sarah Morley, Xanthe Booth tries; Sarah Colman 5 conversions) defeated ORANGE VIPERS 16 (Kiara Sullivan, Bec Prestwidge, Lilly Baker; Prestwidge conversion, Prestwidge penalty goal)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.