Sunday, 26 November 2023
'The footy down here is scarier': Platypi's grand final MVP praises comp

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated November 25 2023 - 8:01pm, first published 8:00pm
PANORAMA Platypi's star recruit Cheynoah Amone showed what she was capable of in Saturday's Western Women's Rugby League opens grand final success as she was named player of the match.

Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

