Skillset students celebrate their year 12 graduation

SKILLSET Senior College students celebrated their graduation at the Bathurst RSL Club on Friday, November 24.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
There were 20 graduates in attendance, the biggest year 12 cohort Skillset has ever had.
All up, there 110 students, parents and staff in attendance at the RSL Club.
Skillset Senior College is an innovative, independent senior school for students in Years 10-12, with campuses in Bathurst and Dubbo.
The school's mission is to partner with young people who may be experiencing barriers to their education including mental health issues, bullying, homelessness, trauma, substance use, disability and family instability, and to support them to complete their secondary schooling.
The Bathurst campus is located on Panorama Avenue near Mount Panorama.
We love seeing the smiling faces of the people in the Bathurst community.
Share them with the world right here, by filling out this easy form and attaching up to ten photos.
Photos and stories selected for publication may appear on the Western Advocate website and/or newspaper.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.