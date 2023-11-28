'I'm only as good as the players around me': Colman wins top individual honour

SHE'S only ever known success with the Panorama Platypi opens team and now Sarah Colman has added an individual honour to her short but decorated rugby league career.
Colman was named the Western Women's Rugby League opens player of the season following the team's 38-16 victory over the Orange Vipers on Saturday at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex.
It was the halfback's first time taking out the honour, following a season of great leadership in the halves and a kicking game that proved vital to the team's success.
Doing the premiership-MVP double was a delight for Colman but it's claiming the third straight WWRL crown that means the most to her.
"It's great winning awards like this but they never mean as much as winning that trophy," she said.
"I'm only as good as the players around me. They're the ones that make me look good. It's nice to be able to celebrate this with a grand final win alongside my friends and family."
It's been less than two years since Colman decided to take up rugby league.
The regular Bathurst Bulldogs player has enjoyed the extra minutes and has quickly developed an equal amount of love for both codes.
"I remember going from league back to union and I found myself going back 10 metres after a tackle," she laughed.
"I only started playing [league] at the start of last year and I've had such an amazing two years playing footy and I can't wait to keep going."
The nature of Saturday's win made the premiership all the more special for Colman.
Platypi found themselves down 12-10 at half-time but flicked a switch in the second term to put the result beyond doubt well before the final whistle.
"That was unreal," Colman said of the second half performance.
"Just to beat Orange in that grand final was amazing, let alone to go three from three. It was really special.
"We said to each other at half-time that it was just going to come down to ball control, because we were giving them way too much ball. We struggled to even finish a single set in that first half," she said.
"We came out, held the ball, completed our sets and stuck to our plan where we wanted to kick higher and shorter. It all work and came together."
Colman was one of three Panorama players to take out player of the season awards, along with Ruby Cole (under 12s) and Tilly Hancock (under 14s).
Sadly for Cole and Hancock they weren't able to add a grand final victory to their individual accolades on Saturday, going down to the Vipers and Goannas respectively.
Colman was also the runaway winner in the point scorer charts, ending her campaign with 98 points (16 in tries, 82 in conversions).
