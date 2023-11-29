Western Advocate
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst agencies joining forces to deliver a free barbecue lunch

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated November 29 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A FREE community barbecue will be held at The Neighbourhood Centre in celebration of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.