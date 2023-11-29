Bathurst agencies joining forces to deliver a free barbecue lunch

A FREE community barbecue will be held at The Neighbourhood Centre in celebration of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
The day, which falls of December 3 each year, aims to increase public awareness, understanding and acceptance of people with disabilities.
A number of events have been organised in Bathurst, with one of the first to be the community barbecue on Thursday, November 30.
The barbecue is a joint initiative between Disability Advocacy NSW, The Neighbourhood Centre, Social Futures and Boys to the Bush.
Peter Hickey, an advocate in the Disability Advocacy NSW Bathurst office, is part of a Bathurst council committee that has organised multiple events to be held in the week leading up to the day.
"It's an important day for us; we wanted to ensure that disability is celebrated and awareness of inclusion is celebrated," he said.
He's looking forward to bringing the community together for the barbecue.
"We will have Boys to the Bush on the barbie and Coles Bathurst have kindly donated all of the food and drinks," Mr Hickey said.
There will also be activities for people to enjoy.
The barbecue will run from 11.30am to 1pm. To RSVP, contact The Neighbourhood Centre on 6332 4866.
