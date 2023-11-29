This is how one of the biggest markets across the region is brought to life

Most go along to the Millthorpe Markets, grab a cake, coffee and tick off some items on their Christmas shopping list oblivious to the inner workings of such a massive event.
So, how many people does it take to bring one of the biggest markets anywhere across the region to life?
Over 250 volunteers - across the Millthorpe Public School parent, teacher, and student bodies - band together to help run the bi-annual fundraiser.
And this year those behind the scenes will be working double time.
For the first time since construction at the Millthorpe Public School was completed, the markets will again have access to school grounds.
Millthorpe Markets coordinator Ellie McNamara said the P&C is excited to have access again to the school grounds following extensive construction over the past two years.
"This means we can boost the number of stallholders for our Christmas Market, ensuring visitors will get a fantastic array of over 300 stalls showcasing gourmet produce, homewares, arts and craft, and fashion stalls across both the Millthorpe Public School grounds and Redmond Oval sites," she said.
"We have also reinstated our gold coin donation entry, given our COVID arrangements are no longer needed, and in recognition of the support and generosity our market attendees have always given our school."
Prior to the COVID limitations on public gatherings, and with the school grounds being used, the Millthorpe Markers would regularly draw crowds of close to 10,000 people.
All funds raised go to the students in the form of education, music, arts and sports resources, excursion subsidies, and most recently contributions to building a new playground for the kids.
Millthorpe Public School principal Penny Granger said the markets have always also been a great opportunity to teach the students the value of giving back to your community.
"Anyone who has been to Millthorpe Markets before will remember being greeted by our school students, they get very excited to contribute and be part of this wonderful event," Mrs Granger said.
Free car park facilities are available a short walk from Millthorpe Public School, on the grounds of St Canices' Roman Catholic Church, Park Street, Millthorpe.
The Millthorpe Markets is a dog-free, smoke-free event at Redmond Oval and runs from 8.30am to 3pm.
What: Millthorpe Markets
Where: Redmond Oval, Millthorpe
When: Sunday, December 3
Time: 8.30am to 3pm
