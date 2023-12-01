There will not be another gentle giant like you, Paul

IT was extremely pleasing to see so many at the memorial service for ALP stalwart and Bathurst City Councillor Paul Haysom.
Paul came to Bathurst when the CMA lands department came in 1976. The government of the day decided to decentralised to the bush, so came the Mapping Authority.
We have seen in those talking of Paul his commitment to the city.
Among speakers at the memorial service was former federal Labor senator Sue West.
Sue read a letter from the former federal Member of Calare David Simmons and former minister Peter Cole represented the Bathurst sports council.
A representative from the access committee spoke, as did mayor Jess Jennings, the CEO of Bathurst Community Transport, and Lions Club of Bathurst.
Other groups were represented: the health council by John Kellett, former mayor of Evans Shire Council and Bathurst City Council Norm Mann, Bathurst council general manager David Shirley, Ted Reedy OAM the former chair of Bathurst Tourism Management Committee, also Greg Standen of the Bathurst sub committee on rail, member of the tourism management committee, member of Chifley zone Rural Fire Service, and former state member Gerard Martin.
The gathering was very pleased to see the current independent Member for Calare Andrew Gee.
It was very admirable for Andrew to attend.
Paul whilst on council instigated, along with the mayor Max Hanrahan ALP, the first community transport service in Australia - a really great achievement.
RIP Paul. There will not be another gentle giant like you.
