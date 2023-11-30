Western Advocate
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Highway 'too dangerous' as it is as cycle group boss slams upgrade cut

DM
Nick McGrath
By Damien Madigan, and Nick McGrath
Updated December 1 2023 - 8:48am, first published 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cycling groups have slammed the axing of the Great Western Highway upgrade, saying there's essentially zero protection for "vulnerable road users" if conditions remain the same.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DM

Damien Madigan

Editor

Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.