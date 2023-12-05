Western Advocate
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

For MacKillop College students, Christmas is about sharing and support

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
December 5 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paige Townsend (at front) with Juliet Phillips, Hanna Alibeygi, Savannah Beard, Lucia Church and Evie Scott and some of the gifts donated to the Christmas appeal.
Paige Townsend (at front) with Juliet Phillips, Hanna Alibeygi, Savannah Beard, Lucia Church and Evie Scott and some of the gifts donated to the Christmas appeal.

AS part of their school's long-running Christmas appeal, MacKillop College girls were asked to give generously.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.