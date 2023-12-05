For MacKillop College students, Christmas is about sharing and support

AS part of their school's long-running Christmas appeal, MacKillop College girls were asked to give generously.
Last Friday, they answered the call.
Hundreds of children's gifts as well as food items were donated to the school, which will in turn be donated to families in need.
Paul Hughes, leader of mission and formation at the college, said the event is the annual fundraiser for Vinnies and the Cathedral Parish.
"We basically ask students to donate things like new toys, kids' gifts and food items, which we then pack into hampers," he said.
"With all the donations we received, we're looking to do about 15 hampers, which is about the same we do every year.
"Anything left over after that we donate to Vinnies, who then pass items on to smaller Central West outlets.
"Any additional food is donated to Hope Care."
Mr Hughes said every year group is asked for a specific donation.
"The younger students were asked to bring a toy for a small child; stage five girls, which is years 9 and 10, were asked to donate food; year 12 students donated presents suitable for a teenager."
Staff at the school also brought in donations and were asked to bring something which supports the adults of the families in need.
Mr Hughes said the students will sort through the donations this week and make up the hampers.
"On December 13, Carmel Clancy from the Parish Centre will collect the hampers and they will be distributed to a number of families which are supported by the parish and Vinnies."
Mr Hughes said, as always, the girls and their families were incredibly generous.
"They were great, as they have been in previous years," he said of the donations.
"For the students, it's an opportunity to support families in the community who may not be as lucky as them.
"It's the whole idea about giving to others in need, and reinforce how lucky we are, and not forget there are people in Bathurst who need our support."
In addition to bringing in their donations, the students also got to wear Christmas-themed casual clothes, which Mr Hughes said adds to the fun of the day.
