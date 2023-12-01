Western Advocate
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

New teams locked in for Woodbridge Cup plus draw changes revealed

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
December 2 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Woodbridge Cup will expand to 14 teams in 2024 after two new additions were confirmed in an "almost unanimous" vote.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.