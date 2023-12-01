New teams locked in for Woodbridge Cup plus draw changes revealed

Woodbridge Cup will expand to 14 teams in 2024 after two new additions were confirmed in an "almost unanimous" vote.
The league's AGM took place on Wednesday, November 29 where clubs voted to make Cowra Magpies and Blayney Bears the 13th and 14th teams.
The confirmation comes after more than a month of speculation about where the Magpies and Bears would call home in 2024.
Woodbridge president Andrew Pull said both clubs would bring something positive to the competition.
"It was almost unanimous, there was a good discussion," he said.
"Both clubs wrote letters and stood up to introduce themselves and said why [they wanted to join]. Then we politely asked them to leave to give the clubs an opportunity to speak.
"There was a lot of discussion about the additional draw changes and possibly some travel but when we went around the room and asked every club the vote went and bang, they were in."
Pull said the two clubs, who both enjoyed dominant eras during the 1990s in Group 10, were ideally suited to Woodbridge Cup.
"I think it's a great story," he said.
"Instead of losing Cowra, and the demographics of the town have completely changed in a decade, it's a good chance for them to come back. They will be an asset to our competition.
"They are positive, enthusiastic people who love their footy. They'll also bring an under 18s team that will help our competition.
"Speaking to Blayney I think they are a great fit too because they are what Woodbridge Cup is all about. A genuine community rugby league club who put the best team on the field and mingle off it.
"When Molong goes somewhere it's a sea of blue, it's a sea of green when Trundle travel and Blayney believe that will be them with a sea of maroon."
While some clubs raised questions regarding additional travel, Pull said the draw would minimise any extra mileage.
The 2024 draw will mark the first of a two-year cycle with fixtures to be reversed in 2025.
There will be 15 rounds in total, each club will play each other once in addition to two local derby matches yet to be determined.
Teams have until January 15 to nominate any preferences before the final draw will be released on February 1.
"They weren't really concerns, they were more questions about additional travel which isn't really additional because we played 14 weeks last year and next year we have decided to go 15 weeks," he said.
"Everyone will play everyone once and then you'll have two local derbies. It's a two year draw again, so it will be reversed in 2025.
"We've asked every club to put special draw requests in by January 15 and we'll release the draw by February 1.
"But at the moment we need everyone to just have a Christmas break."
