Western Advocatesport
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

'A lot of great memories': Railz leaves on high as Western stays unbeaten

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
December 3 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ONE of the region's rising stars received the perfect farewell present on Sunday when Lily Railz and her Western Girls side maintained their unbeaten streak in the Western Cricket Zone under 12 competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

More from sports
Daburger dominates old club in masterful performance with bat and ball
Rory Daburger celebrates one of his two wickets for Orange CYMS againast Bathurst City. Picture by Jude Keogh
The all-rounder revealed why he took this game so 'seriously'.
Dominic Unwin
Burton reflects on childhood idols, leading the way and being a new father
Burton reflects on childhood idols, leading the way and being a new father
The Dubbo junior has had a big year on and off the field.
Tom Barber
'A lot of great memories': Railz leaves on high as Western stays unbeaten
Lily Railz walks back to the mark while bowling in Sunday's win for the Western Girls over Mudgee. Picture by James Arrow.
Western Girls were too strong for Mudgee at Loco Oval.
Alexander Grant
No comments
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help