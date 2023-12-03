Western Advocate
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Weather

Have a look at the forecast because it's going to be a hot one

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated December 4 2023 - 8:01am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S finally December and that means summer is here too.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.