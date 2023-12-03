Have a look at the forecast because it's going to be a hot one

IT'S finally December and that means summer is here too.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
And sometimes the weather doesn't always align to the season, but having a quick look at the forecast for Bathurst this week, it's definitely here.
According to Weatherzone, the mercury is set to hit at least 30 degrees for five consecutive days starting Tuesday, November 5.
It'll hit 31 degrees on Tuesday, followed by 35 on Wednesday, 34 on Thursday and 35 again on Friday.
And while the maximum will be slightly less than previous days, Saturday will probably feel like the hottest day of the lot.
The mercury will hit 31 on Friday, but according to Weatherzone, there's an 80 per cent chance of rain that could bring anywhere between 10-20 millimetres, which will no doubt make the conditions humid and sticky.
It could be worse, of course, because Dubbo is be absolutely cooking.
A high of 35 on Tuesday, will be followed by 39 on Wednesday and then consecutive days of 41 on Thursday and Friday, before easily ever so slightly on Saturday with 38.
Sydney's is set to swelter on Friday with a high of 37.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.