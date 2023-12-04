Gallagher dominates, Lovett wins major race over successful weekend

BATHURST Cycling Club were thrilled by the turnout for the weekend's Central West Track Open as the city's junior and senior riders battled for gold on the velodrome.
The city played host to the opening day of the event on Saturday before Orange rounded out the competition the following day, with cyclists from across the state descending on the region to take part.
Bathurst's Jenna Gallagher, fresh off her recent Omnium State Championships gold medal, was far too strong for the competition in her under 15s division and was a standout performer.
Charlotte Lovett claimed one of the weekend's major individual honours by winning Sunday's women's wheelrace in Orange.
Bathurst Cycling Club's Mick Robinson said the city's riders stood tall against a strong visiting contingent over the two days.
"It was a great event in both Bathurst and Orange. We had riders from Sydney and rest of New South Wales turn up for it. Bathurst was prominent in all the grades, from under 9s all the way through to the top grade riders," he said.
"We had so many races with Bathurst riders on the podium. Bathurst's got a really proud history of producing top junior riders every year - and that's a continual thing, not just a one off, and there's riders with so much potential already in those youngest age groups.
"The most important thing for all those juniors coming through is that it's a fun activity and it's a sport where the athletes are really engaged with it. They make a lot of friends and connections from across the state as they grow up."
Bathurst riders came incredibly close to taking the spoils in the premier wheelrace events on Saturday but ended up just short.
Dubbo's Emily Hines was too good for Toireasa Gallagher in the women's race while Cadel Lovett and Craig Hutton filled the podium behind Bankstown's Isaac Silva.
There was joy for Hutton in the division one mystery lapper, where he beat Dubbo's Tim Hines and Orange's Xavier Bland to the top prize.
Eliza Bennett won the two lap handicap and Gallagher led home a Bathurst 1-2 in the division three elimination race with Damien Bennett.
Plenty of great results also came the way of Bathurst junior riders.
Audrey Smith and Hugh Hutton made it a gold-silver effort in the under 11s handicap while Nadia and Jenna Gallagher and Sienna Allen all had podium results in their age groups.
Country derby gold and scratch race glory also went the way of Nadia (9s) and Jenna (15s) Gallagher.
On Sunday in Orange Jenna Gallagher was at it again with victory in every single event she took part in.
Gallagher took out the 15s girls scratch, keirin, points, 'win and out' and wheelrace events.
Bathurst locked up the entire top four in that latter race, as Sienna Allen, Amelia Kirby and Hallie Allen followed in the standings.
Lovett then ended proceedings on a high for Bathurst with her wheelrace success.
The Bathurst-Orange event forms part of the NSW-ACT Country Track Series, with the last round to take place at Dubbo in just under a fortnight's time.
