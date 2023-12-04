Western Advocate
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Gallagher dominates, Lovett wins major race over successful weekend

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated December 4 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Cycling Club were thrilled by the turnout for the weekend's Central West Track Open as the city's junior and senior riders battled for gold on the velodrome.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.