Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Business owner fears a tragedy after troubles at Bradwardine roundabout

MW
By Matt Watson
December 13 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Butchery owner Steve Hill says the Bradwardine and Suttor roundabout is unsafe and he is calling for its design to be changed. Picture by James Arrow.
Butchery owner Steve Hill says the Bradwardine and Suttor roundabout is unsafe and he is calling for its design to be changed. Picture by James Arrow.

A WINDRADYNE small business owner is calling on council to make design changes to a Bradwardine Road roundabout after he was hit by a vehicle there twice in two-and-a-half years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.