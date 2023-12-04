One of Bathurst's most popular events won't take place in 2023

BATHURST has been left devastated after one of the city's most popular events was scrapped.
Bathurst Regional Council announced on Monday, December 4, that the Party in the Park, which is usually held at the Adventure Playground on New Year's Eve, had been cancelled for 2023.
Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings said the decision was made due to council's current financial situation.
"While this event attracts some sponsorship, council has not been able to attract the sponsorship required to fully this event," he said.
"It was a tough decision to make but we need to look at our budget and this decision has saved Council $45 000."
The event traditionally attracts thousands of people to Adventure Playground to enjoy music, food and fun, before a firework display around 9pm.
