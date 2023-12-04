Western Advocate
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

One of Bathurst's most popular events won't take place in 2023

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated December 4 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST has been left devastated after one of the city's most popular events was scrapped.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.