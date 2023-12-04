Investigations into Havannah Street road rage brawl underway

INVESTIGATIONS are underway into a road rage brawl between two motorists in Bathurst, after it went viral on social media.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Havannah Street and Sydney Road, Bathurst, about 3.15pm Friday, December 1, following reports two men were fighting in the street.
Officers attached to Chifley Police District attended and spoke to a 40-year-old man.
Police have been told he and another man were involved in a fight following a traffic incident.
Officer in charge of Bathurst Police, Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell said police are still seeking further information and encouraged members of the community to come forward.
He said police were particularly interested in any dashcam footage that may have recorded the incident.
The Western Advocate reached out to one of the companies involved in the incident and said they had self-reported it to police.
They said they were cooperating with police and said their employee, featured in the viral video, was not on active duties at the time of the fight.
Anyone with dashcam vision or further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
