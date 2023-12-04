Western Advocate
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Investigations into Havannah Street road rage brawl underway

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated December 4 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

INVESTIGATIONS are underway into a road rage brawl between two motorists in Bathurst, after it went viral on social media.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.