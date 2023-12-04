Council forced to shut dam ahead of Bathurst heatwave

BEN Chifley Dam is likely to be closed for over a week and it's not good news for people keen to avoid the hot weather.
Bathurst Regional Council announced on Monday, December 4, that blue green algae had been detected in the dam, following testing by the National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA).
Council has now issued a red alert for the dam, meaning no water-based recreation activities at the dam will be permitted until further notice.
This includes boating.
Council said it will follow protocol around management of the dam, with two consecutive tests required with algae detected at levels at amber before it can reopen.
It is likely that the closure will be at least 10 days.
The dam's closure comes ahead of a heatwave, with a high of 34 forecast on Tuesday, before 33 on Wednesday, 36 on Thursday and Friday and 34 on Saturday.
The Bathurst town water supply remains safe to drink.
