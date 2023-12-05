Expect to see heaps of hats at annual Hartley challenge | The arts

A FUN annual Christmas tradition in Hartley is the Santa Hat Challenge - attempting to get as many people and fur babies wearing Santa hats at one time as possible.
Some of the Arts OutWest team will be donning a Santa hat this year and joining the fun this Sunday, December 10 at Hartley Historic Site.
We'll be there doing some extra activities out of our Kew-Y-Ahn Aboriginal Gallery.
Pop in and make some crafty Christmas decorations or pick up some stocking-fillers from the gallery itself.
The Santa hat photo is at 10.45am.
The Kew-Y-Ahn Aboriginal Gallery is open 10am-4pm.
The gallery is a partnership between Arts OutWest and National Parks and Wildlife Service, selling work by Aboriginal artists from across the NSW Central West.
BY now you'll have heard that the bats have moved Bathurst's Carols by Candlelight from Machattie Park to the Adventure Playground this Sunday, December 10 from 7pm.
An enormous thumbs up to the staff at Mitchell Conservatorium who pull out all the stops to put the carols event together - and had an extra batty job this year.
It's not a cheap or quick event to organise (big wraps too to the local businesses who put in sponsorship).
Take along a picnic dinner to enjoy the Bathurst City and RSL Band, MitCon ensembles and lots of local solo performers belting out tunes.
Blayney's carols event at Carrington Park is on Friday, December 8 at 6.30pm and Orange's Community Christmas Carols are on Saturday, December 9 from 7pm to 9pm at Orange Civic Square.
BATHURST'S Summer Beats returns to Kings Parade every Friday night in December.
This week, enjoy Ava and Audrey from 5pm to 8pm.
In Bathurst, the Neighbourhood Centre will hold a Multicultural Festival on Saturday, December 9 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.
Sunday, December 10 is a big day for live music: Lithgow City Orchestra will hold its summer concert at Notre Dame, near Lithgow Hospital (from 3pm to 4.30pm); Music on Mt David near Oberon will present John Martin's Noel Coward - Master of the Arts (2.30pm); tenor William Amer will sing Tenors of the Past, And Now (2pm at Raglan Community Hall); and Music in the Park will be held in Orange with the City of Orange Brass Band (1pm to 2pm).
Sunday, December 10 is also the Fish River Festival at O'Connell (11am to 6pm) - an awesome and fun-filled day out for the whole family starting with the fabulous Occa Rockers.
Enjoy a great line-up of local and national artists as well as stalls and events to entertain everyone.
SUBMIT your events, for free, to the region's biggest calendar of arts and cultural events.
Arts OutWest is especially keen for listings to fill an upcoming enews (out December 14), covering school holiday and summer events.
We also pull from the calendar for our editorial spots.
See what's already listed (check if your event is there) and then add all your listings at artsoutwest.org.au/whats-on/
