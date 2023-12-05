Expect to see heaps of hats at annual Hartley challenge | The arts

Sunday, December 10 is a big day for live music: Lithgow City Orchestra will hold its summer concert at Notre Dame, near Lithgow Hospital (from 3pm to 4.30pm); Music on Mt David near Oberon will present John Martin's Noel Coward - Master of the Arts (2.30pm); tenor William Amer will sing Tenors of the Past, And Now (2pm at Raglan Community Hall); and Music in the Park will be held in Orange with the City of Orange Brass Band (1pm to 2pm).