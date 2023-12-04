Could this Central West battery project make outages a thing of the past?

A massive battery array proposed for the Central West could make power outages a thing of the past.
The Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) is proposed to be built two kilometres north west of Wellington and will be able to store enough energy to power 90,000 homes a day.
Akaysha, the company behind the project, say when complete the 10-hectare array will be one of the largest battery storage systems in Australia and one of the first to deliver a four-hour system.
Chief executive officer and managing director at Akaysha Energy Nick Carter said the project will have "a significant impact" on reducing the cost of energy and protecting against power outages.
"After proving our capability and commitment with Australia's largest battery storage system, the Waratah BESS, [this project] will enable us to provide greater certainty and stability of Australia's national energy market with another of the country's biggest batteries," he said.
"We are bullish on longer duration systems such as this four-hour system.
"Our in-house markets modelling, engineering and technical teams have all combined to provide us with a strong view that four hours is the new normal for BESS duration in Australia."
The project is one of six major energy projects across the state which were successful in Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) tender bids.
The scheme is a joint initiative between the state and federal governments.
"These projects are critical for energy security in NSW as we transition to a cheaper, cleaner energy system," NSW energy minister Penny Sharpe said announcing the successful projects on the roof of NSW parliament on November 22.
"We have no time to waste as coal-fired power stations retire. We must get more renewable energy into the grid - backed by storage and flexible demand - to keep the lights on and meet our net zero targets."
Other successful projects include AGL Energy's Liddell battery in Muswellbrook, Iberdrola Australia's battery in western Sydney and three virtual power plants through Enel X Australia's demand response project.
Together, these projects could deliver the equivalent of 8 per cent of the 2022/23 NSW summer peak onto the grid at short notice.
The projects represent $1.8 billion in energy infrastructure and will create 400 jobs.
Akaysha says Wellington is the ideal location for their battery project - which is currently before the NSW planning panel - as it is a hub for wind and solar electricity generation.
Stephen Lawrence, duty MLC for the Dubbo electorate, said the Wellington battery project would deliver a boost to the local economy.
"I am very excited with [this] announcement which will boost the Coolah, Dubbo, Wellington and other local economies right across our region with increased investment and jobs," he said.
"[The] announcement is another sign that regional NSW is playing a critical role in our state's renewable energy transition as we make progress towards our net zero goals."
All successful projects are aiming to be in operation by December 2025.
