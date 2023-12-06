PETstock proving the power of pets with Christmas foundation fundraiser

PETS and animals have been proven to reduce stress, anxiety, depression, and ease loneliness.
And, even though Christmas is a time of year that is traditionally full of love and company, for some children, this is not the case.
This is why PETstock stores across the country, including PETstock Bathurst, are participating in a Christmas Project to inspire magic for children in need through the PETstock Foundation.
Australia wide, stores are hoping to raise a total of $800,000 to donate to children who are experiencing hardship, home instability, serious illness, or disability, all with the help from pets and therapy animals.
From October 31, to December 24, money raised through the Christmas Project will be donated to a variety of charity partners, all to help bring back some magic of the festive season.
In NSW, money raised will either be donated to the Make-A-Wish foundation, or Cowboys 4 Kids, which works with children in out-of-home-care to experience equine therapy.
According to acting assistant manager at Bathurst PETstock, Emily Hayne, there are plenty of ways to get behind the cause.
"You can help in store by rounding out your purchases, and we have a few little baubles around, and all of our PETstock foundation products also go towards it," she said.
And for the kids, there will be a Children's weekend over December 9 and 10, where staff will be dressed in their festive best.
A colouring in competition, and prizes and giveaways will also be part of the day, with some help from a special elf that will be spreading magic over the weekend.
Plenty of pets and animals will also be in the store for the day, so attendees can give them all the pats, and even have the opportunity to take home an animal in need of adoption.
There will also be a special surprise from the big man himself.
"We're going to have a special Santa coming in, and any kids or pets can come in and take photos with Santa," Ms Hayne said.
Though there are no specific store based goals, Ms Hayne said there is definitely some friendly competition between the stores.
"Obviously we all want to try as hard as we can to raise as much money as possible, and there's mini competitions with all of the other stores across the country," she said.
And she is hoping Bathurst comes out on top, not just for bragging rights, but to ensure as much money is raised to support the important work of the PETstock Foundation.
"Just to help make kids who are in a little bit of a sticky situation, to enjoy Christmas a bit more," Ms Hayne said.
