Region rocked for third time in two weeks

An earthquake registered at in the Central West on Tuesday morning, the third in 10 days.
The ground shook between Gulgong and Dunedoo, east of Dubbo, measuring 2.6 in magnitude.
The earthquake reached the surface at 5.26am on Tuesday morning. It began almost 12 hours earlier 10 kilometres below the earth's surface.
A similar sized earthquake was recorded in Molong on Friday, November 24, measuring 2.5 in magnitutde. Followed by a 2.2 magnitude 'quake in Cowra four days later.
Vibrations of this level are often likened to the passing of a truck and it's unlikely to have caused any real damage in the region.
Although relatively small on the scale of things, the energy released from tremors around that 2.5 magnitude are equivalent to an explosion involving upwards of 600kg of TNT.
