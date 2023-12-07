'It'll be great to get back into it': Grundy steps into president's role

THERE'S a familiar face back in the top job at Bathurst Bushrangers.
Graeme Grundy will be making a return as Bushrangers president for the 2024 season after a six-year absence from the role.
Grundy brings a wealth of experience to the role, having enjoyed a 13-year stint from 2005 to 2017 during his previous time in that position.
He takes over for Ciara Kearns, who served as the club's first female president in 2023.
Grundy previously took over as president in the early days of the Bathurst Bushrangers club and was at the helm during the first grade team's 2005, '09 and '12 premiership seasons.
As the Bushrangers chase redemption in senior men's tier one and a return to the grand final in the senior women's competition Grundy said the younger club members will also garner a lot of attention next season.
"I've still been involved all along the way. I've had a good break though and I'm really looking forward to another good year. It'll be great to get back into it," he said.
"I'd say if anything a lot of our focus for 2024 will go towards our junior development. The league is looking at bringing in another junior grade [under 10s] so we'll be concentrating on that a lot.
"It's something that's been trialled in other areas and they're keen to bring it in. Juniors are the lifeblood of every club. You can't just sit back and rely on people coming into town, you need to have that junior focus."
The club will be looking to make a return to junior grand final day after missing out in the four grades this season.
Bushrangers have seen four presidents since Grundy stepped back - Brett Archer (2018), Alex Sparks (2019-21), James King (2022) and Kearns (2023).
"They've all done really well," Grundy said of the previous presidents.
"The women's involvement, in particular, has been fantastic. That's something that's grown a lot over recent years."
The Bushrangers executive committee will be filled by Tony Lewis (vice-president), David Flude (Treasurer) and Steve Grundy (secretary).
Other roles will be taken on by Matt Archer (player's representative), Brian Matheson (junior's representative), Lauren Grundy, Pat Fisher (volunteer co-ordinators) and Vittorio Travan (communication's officer).
